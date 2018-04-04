BidaskClub Downgrades Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,837.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $91.67.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $983,736.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,242,405.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

