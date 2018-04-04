WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F (NYSEARCA:DEW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F (NYSEARCA:DEW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2391 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,298. WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/wisdomtree-europe-high-yldg-eq-f-dew-declares-0-24-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

About WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.