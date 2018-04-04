WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (WFIG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$48.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

