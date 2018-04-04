WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (DNL)

WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd (NYSEARCA:DNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:DNL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593. WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $62.84.

About WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

