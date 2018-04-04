Worldpay Inc (WP) Receives $85.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on WP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Worldpay to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Worldpay stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $81.14. 1,277,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,809. The firm has a market cap of $14,661.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.04 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 52.03%. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, SVP Christopher A. Thompson sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,184,125.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $3,955,528.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,571 shares of company stock worth $9,263,023. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,764,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,693,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

