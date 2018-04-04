Contrasting Worthington Industries (WOR) and The Competition

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Worthington Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worthington Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.01 billion $204.51 million 12.59 Worthington Industries Competitors $4.27 billion $68.17 million 94.60

Worthington Industries’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worthington Industries. Worthington Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 6.47% 17.05% 7.19% Worthington Industries Competitors 2.06% 5.60% 3.01%

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Worthington Industries pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Industries has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Worthington Industries Competitors 36 144 118 3 2.29

Worthington Industries currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies have a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Worthington Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Worthington Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Worthington Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worthington Industries competitors beat Worthington Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc. is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, and oil and gas equipment along with various accessories and related products for end use market applications. The Engineered Cabs is a non-captive designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs and operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in the agricultural, construction, forestry, mining and military industries. The Other segment includes Construction Services and Worthington Energy Innovations.

