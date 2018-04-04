WWE (NYSE:WWE) Stake Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in WWE (NYSE:WWE) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in WWE were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WWE during the third quarter worth about $176,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WWE by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WWE during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in WWE by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WWE during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2,695.59, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.88. WWE has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. WWE had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that WWE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. WWE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In other WWE news, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $50,417.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,019.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of WWE in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WWE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WWE in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of WWE in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of WWE from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

