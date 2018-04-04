Wyvern Trading 33.7% Higher This Week (WYV)

Wyvern (CURRENCY:WYV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Wyvern has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wyvern has a market capitalization of $866,490.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wyvern was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wyvern coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00698407 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00177691 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Wyvern Profile

Wyvern’s genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Wyvern’s total supply is 1,875,914 coins. The official website for Wyvern is www.projectwyvern.com. Wyvern’s official Twitter account is @wyvernexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wyvern

Wyvern can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Wyvern directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wyvern must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wyvern using one of the exchanges listed above.

