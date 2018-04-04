Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 283,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,730.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-boosts-holdings-in-genuine-parts-gpc-updated.html.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.