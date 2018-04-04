Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,690,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,680 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,952,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,463,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,391,000 after purchasing an additional 888,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $24,266,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,050.35, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). US Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $2,047,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,862 shares in the company, valued at $651,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 163,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $5,394,903.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,423,827. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

