Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $513,940,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,336,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,947 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,029,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,369,000 after purchasing an additional 867,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,556,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13,808.24, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.70 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

