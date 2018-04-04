Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,219 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 99,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,494 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,506 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,949.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.42 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Douglas H. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock worth $6,296,091. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

