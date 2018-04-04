Xcel Energy (XEL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Headlines about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7327319343228 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 2,883,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

