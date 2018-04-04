JPMorgan Chase Raises Xcel Energy (XEL) Price Target to $48.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XEL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.42.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 496,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase Raises Xcel Energy (XEL) Price Target to $48.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/xcel-energy-xel-price-target-raised-to-48-00-updated.html.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.