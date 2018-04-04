XDE II Price Tops $16.11 on Exchanges (XDE2)

XDE II (CURRENCY:XDE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. XDE II has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of XDE II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDE II coin can now be purchased for $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XDE II has traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.03813230 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XDE II Profile

XDE II is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 31st, 2015. XDE II’s total supply is 42,249 coins.

XDE II Coin Trading

XDE II can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase XDE II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDE II must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDE II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

