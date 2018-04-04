Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Receives $73.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Xilinx to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,907.29, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Xilinx has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,516,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,853.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $1,447,388.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,228.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA increased its stake in Xilinx by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 942,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 822,054 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 983,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,767 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Xilinx by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,921 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

