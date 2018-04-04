Xios (CRYPTO:XIOS) Market Cap Reaches $176,443.00

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Xios has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Xios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinsMarkets. Xios has a total market cap of $176,443.00 and $41.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00620000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004144 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000609 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00096854 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Xios Profile

Xios (XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

