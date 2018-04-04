XO Group (XOXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

XOXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut XO Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of XO Group in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

XOXO opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $533.41, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. XO Group has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. XO Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.45%. analysts predict that XO Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Liu sold 275,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $5,613,976.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Iorio Nic Di sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $103,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,778.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOXO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in XO Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XO Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XO Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in XO Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

