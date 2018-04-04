Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 21,743 Shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 2.80% of Xperi worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $381,000.

Shares of XPER opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,045.65, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.57. Xperi Co. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter. Xperi had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

