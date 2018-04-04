Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yamana Gold reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUY. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of AUY stock remained flat at $$2.63 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,673,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,466.36, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 233.3% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.

