Yandex (YNDX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yandex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.0567736007965 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Yandex to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 3,356,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,370. Yandex has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $12,771.54, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.67.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/yandex-yndx-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.