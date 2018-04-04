Yorkville Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Williams Pipeline Partners makes up about 1.9% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPZ. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Pipeline Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,102,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,184,000 after buying an additional 4,436,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Williams Pipeline Partners by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,489,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,990,000 after buying an additional 1,515,965 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Pipeline Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,071,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,171,000 after buying an additional 512,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Williams Pipeline Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,636,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,452,000 after buying an additional 482,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Williams Pipeline Partners by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,350,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 412,874 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WPZ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.74 to $44.06 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams Pipeline Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Shares of WPZ opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33,591.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Williams Pipeline Partners LP has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. equities research analysts forecast that Williams Pipeline Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Pipeline Partners Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

