Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) Holdings Decreased by Yorkville Capital Management LLC

Yorkville Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,620 shares during the quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hi-Crush Partners worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 72.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,400,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 261,219 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Hi-Crush Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

NYSE:HCLP opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $944.78, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. equities analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

