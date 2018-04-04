Yorkville Capital Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Valero Energy Partners accounts for 1.7% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,732,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,595,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLP opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,504.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Valero Energy Partners Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

