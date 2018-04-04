Yorkville Capital Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,442,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 107,469 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,393,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,443 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,001,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $86,598. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Colman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

