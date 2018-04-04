YPF (YPF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about YPF (NYSE:YPF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.7361147867135 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 589,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,414. The stock has a market cap of $8,373.63, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. YPF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

