Zacks: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Given $26.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Accelerate Diagnostics an industry rank of 172 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on AXDX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 15,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $377,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,850. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 197,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.25, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,520.99% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%. equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

