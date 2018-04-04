Zacks: Analysts Anticipate athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for athenahealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.38. athenahealth posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for athenahealth.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. athenahealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on athenahealth to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

athenahealth stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 205,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,721.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. athenahealth has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, Director Brandon H. Hull sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $86,849.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at $695,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,855 shares of company stock worth $6,690,169. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

