Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant SA (GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post $112.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.62 million and the lowest is $107.38 million. Globant posted sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $112.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.79 million to $504.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $601.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $593.70 million to $607.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Globant had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Globant to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 43,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,645. Globant has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,835.73, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

