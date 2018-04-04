Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $947.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $893.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

HUBG opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,438.80, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

