Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $14.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $14.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.17 million to $67.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.28 million to $74.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Theodore L. Koenig bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $149,556.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig purchased 27,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $2,056,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $253.00, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 222.23%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

