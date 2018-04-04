Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group (BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Vetr cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.53 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 227,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $7,864,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,410,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,726,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,232,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,719 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,189.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,911,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,407.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,579,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,492 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 135.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,942,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,412 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,057.85, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

