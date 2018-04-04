Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.05 Million

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $495.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.70 million and the lowest is $494.40 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $441.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $495.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Barry Port sold 24,152 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $609,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 9,664 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $228,070.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,616. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 145,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,234,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 952,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,332.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

