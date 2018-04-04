Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Zynga (ZNGA) opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,328.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Zynga has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,000. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,071,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,446 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,288,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,040,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,156 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 453.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,107,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

