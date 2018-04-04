Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cinemark posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.92 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark (NYSE CNK) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. 914,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,528.41, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

