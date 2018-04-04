Zacks: Analysts Expect Key Energy Services (KEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) will announce $117.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.08 million. Key Energy Services posted sales of $101.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full-year sales of $117.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $549.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $656.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $594.26 million to $711.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Key Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray set a $17.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, SVP Katherine Hargis sold 6,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David J. Brunnert sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,962 shares of company stock worth $175,945.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Key Energy Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Key Energy Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Key Energy Services by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 68,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Key Energy Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,142,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Key Energy Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEG stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Key Energy Services has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $236.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.80.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

