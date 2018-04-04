Zacks: Analysts Expect Natus Medical Inc (BABY) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Natus Medical reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BABY. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ:BABY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 129,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Natus Medical has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $1,092.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

