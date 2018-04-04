Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.05 Million

Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $257.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.14 million to $265.00 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $327.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $257.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of NetScout Systems (NTCT) traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 922,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2,404.21, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-analysts-expect-netscout-systems-inc-ntct-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-257-05-million-updated-updated.html.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.