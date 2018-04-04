Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens-Illinois (OI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Owens-Illinois also reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $268,808.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $633,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 941,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,789. The stock has a market cap of $3,451.36, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens-Illinois (OI) to Announce $0.58 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-analysts-expect-owens-illinois-oi-to-announce-0-58-eps.html.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.