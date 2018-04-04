Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys (QLYS) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Qualys posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase cut Qualys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

QLYS stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 216,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,775.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. Qualys has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $79.40.

Qualys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $126,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $718,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,801 shares of company stock worth $3,886,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 148,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

