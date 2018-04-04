Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.21 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE STN opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,814.35, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Stantec by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-analysts-expect-stantec-inc-stn-will-announce-earnings-of-0-35-per-share.html.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.