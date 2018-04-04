Zacks: Avid (AVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avid an industry rank of 53 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Avid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Avid stock remained flat at $$4.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 206,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,142. Avid has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Avid had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Avid will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avid by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid by 25.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avid by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid during the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

