Zacks: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Azure Power Global an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 455,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 108,906 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 250,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-azure-power-global-ltd-azre-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.