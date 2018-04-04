Zacks: BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 118 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Terry R. Wells sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $98,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,414.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,251 shares in the company, valued at $995,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,528 shares of company stock worth $543,086. 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 63,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,558. The company has a market cap of $303.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 14.39%. equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankFinancial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase 500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

