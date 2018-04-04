Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.53 Million

Brokerages expect Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) to post $206.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Almost Family’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.10 million and the lowest is $201.40 million. Almost Family reported sales of $201.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Almost Family will report full-year sales of $206.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.70 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $872.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $852.20 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Almost Family.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.56%. Almost Family’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Almost Family from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Almost Family and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFAM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Almost Family by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 37.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Almost Family in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.68, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Almost Family has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

