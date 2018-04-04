Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $601,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Meeusen sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $303,414.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,469.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,158. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,875,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,181,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 666,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 368,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 103,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,702. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $1,340.59, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

