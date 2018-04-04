Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BB&T (BBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BB&T (NYSE:BBT) will report sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. BB&T posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $137,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,414 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBT. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in BB&T by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40,502.29, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. BB&T has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

