Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.08 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,900.37, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc (CNS) is a holding company. The Company is an investment manager with a focus on liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The Company serves institutional and individual investors.

