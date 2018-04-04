Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) to report sales of $10.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the highest is $10.84 million. NEWTEK Business Services posted sales of $8.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full-year sales of $10.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $49.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $60.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NEWTEK Business Services.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 107.74% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million.

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,832. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $326.80, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 90.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Million” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-newtek-business-services-corp-newt-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-10-77-million.html.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.