Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Petroquest Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Petroquest Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Petroquest Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Petroquest Energy.

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Petroquest Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petroquest Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Petroquest Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Petroquest Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Petroquest Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petroquest Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Petroquest Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,862. Petroquest Energy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-petroquest-energy-inc-pq-will-post-earnings-of-0-05-per-share.html.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petroquest Energy (PQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.